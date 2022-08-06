US assistant secretary Sison arrives in Dhaka

The elections will be held during the Plenipotentiary Conference in Bucharest from 26 September to 14 October 2022.

If elected, Bogdan-Martin would be the first woman to serve as ITU secretary general in the organization's 156 years of existence.

Doreen Bogdan has an “unmatched record” of bringing the needs and ambitions of the developing world to the fore, Sison tweeted during her visit to India.

Bangladesh and the United States will “further follow up” the discussions that the two countries had over the last few months during her visit to Bangladesh.

Dhaka’s demand for withdrawal of sanctions on elite force RAB and the Rohingya issue are also expected to be discussed during the visit.