Three Bangladeshi peacekeepers killed in explosion in Central African Republic

The incident took place on 3 October at 8:35pm local time (4 October at 1:35 am Bangladesh time).
The soldiers who have been killed are: Jahangir Alam, 26, of Dimla in Nilphamari, Jashim Uddin, 31, from Bijoynagar in Brahmanbaria and Sharif Hossain, 26, from Belkuchi in Sirajganj while the injured one is Major Ashraful Haque.
The release reads a vehicle carrying patrolling troops led by Major Ashraful went to a remote village, Kaita, at 7:00 pm on 3 October. While returning to the Kui camp after the patrol, their vehicle fell on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that threw the vehicle 15 metres away.
The injured peacekeepers were taken to Minuska Hospital in Bouar, 144 kilometres away from the scene, for treatment. At around 6:00am to 7:00am, three peacekeepers succumbed to their injuries. The condition of the injured peacekeeper undergoing treatment in the hospital is stable now, the release added.