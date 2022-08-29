112 SPs transferred to new stations

The ministry of home affairs issued three separate notifications in this regard signed by Dhananjay Kumar Das, deputy secretary of the Public Security Division of the ministry.
Of them, 28 SP-rank officials were posted as deputy commissioners (DC) in different metropolitan cities across the country.
According to the notifications, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) got 20 DCs, while Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) got six DCs. Besides, the Dhaka Range Police got three new SPs while Khulna, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Railway police range got one SP respectively.
In the order, SP rank officials were also transferred to different police units including the Police Headquarters.