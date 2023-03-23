‘Ensure employment for disabled persons in formal sectors’

There are laws, policies, charters and strategies to safeguard disabled persons and there should be increased coordination among the public and private organisations to implement theses.

Also an emphasis should be given to ensure employment of disabled persons in formal sectors alongside informal sectors.

Speakers made these remarks at a roundtable styled ‘Skill development training and inclusive employment for persons with disabilities’ organised jointly by ADD International Bangladesh and Prothom Alo on Wednesday.

The speakers also emphasised the need for changing existing negative mentality about the persons with disability.

Speaking as chief guest, Rashed Khan Menon, chairman of parliamentary standing committee on social welfare ministry, said, “There is no lack of legal frameworks in safeguarding the persons with disabilities but we are lagging behind in capacity building and ensuring employment of them. Many initiatives of government are not being effective. An announcement was made to form a sign language institute for hearing and speech impaired persons but is yet to be implemented. New technologies are being introduced for visually impaired persons but we are failing to create skilled persons. Also, the government and private sectors should work in unison regarding the statistical discrepancies relating to the persons with disabilities.”