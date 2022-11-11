Chattogram port lighter vessel workers go on strike

Lighter vessel workers in Chattogram went on strike from 6:00 am Friday refraining from transferring goods from moored ships to press the authorities to accept their five-point demands, UNB reports.

Transportation of goods from Chittagong port to other parts of the country remained suspended too due to the strike.

On Thursday the lighter vessel workers announced the work stoppage during a rally under the banner of ‘vessel workers of all levels,’ at the city’s Banglabazar area.

Removal of Chattogram Port chairman, removal of officer-in-charge of Patenga police station, cancelling lease of Charpara terminal used for movement of lighter vessel workers, creating a safe harbour for lighter vessels by excavating the Sangu River estuary, are among their five-point demands.

On 3 November, men of some leaseholders of Charpara terminal had beaten up some nine workers and the police didn’t take any action against it, said Jashim Uddin, acting general secretary of Lighter Vessel Workers Union.

Protesting the incident, workers moved all the lighter vessels to Parkir Char and started using the Chinese Ghat to get on and off the vessels but the authorities evicted that terminal too, he said.

Until the demands are fulfilled freight operation from Chattogram through rivers will remain suspended, he said.