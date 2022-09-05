PM Hasina flies to India on four-day visit

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday morning left Dhaka for New Delhi on a four-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, reports news agency UNB.

The visit is seen as significant amid the Ukraine crisis, global economic downturn and ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the two South Asian neighbors seek enhanced cooperation to overcome the challenges.

A VVIP chartered flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members departed the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:10am.