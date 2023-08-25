Dengue: 14 more die, 1594 hospitalised

Fourteen more people have died of dengue fever in 24 hours, taking the death toll this year to 528 and this month to 277.
Besides, 1594 people have been admitted to different hospitals in and outside with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to a notice of the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.
The DGHS stated that in the last 24 hours (from Thursday 8:00am to Friday 8:00am), 11 people have died in different hospitals of Dhaka and three died in hospitals outside of Dhaka.
Of the 1594 admitted to hospitals, 703 were in Dhaka and 891 outside the capital.
So far this year, a total of 110,224 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals – 52,656 in Dhaka and 57,568 outside the capital.
The dengue death toll has already reached a historic high as it surpassed the previous record of 281 deaths in 2022. A total of 204 people died from dengue in July and 242 in this month. Earlier, 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.