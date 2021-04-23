Magistrate who had altercation with physician transferred

Sheikh Md Mamunur Rashid, the assistant commissioner of Dhaka deputy commissioner’s office and an executive magistrate, has been transferred to Barishal Division, reports UNB.
He was involved in the altercation with a BSMMU physician at the capital’s Elephant Road during the ongoing countrywide lockdown the government imposed to curb rising trend of novel coronavirus infection.
The incident had sparked widespread criticism and prompted debates among netizens.
The brawl took place at a check point where police had stopped the physician to check her ID.
When asked about the transfer of Rashid, public administration ministry’s senior secretary Sheikh Yusuf Harun said, “Transfer (of government officials) is a normal process. He (Rashid) too has been transferred in normal process. It (his transfer) was under process for some time.”