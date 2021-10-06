Mahalaya on Wednesday

It is believed that the earth prepares itself and welcomes the coming of the Goddess and her children, through the celebration.
Durga Puja will be celebrated from 11 to 15 October this year starting with different rituals on the day of Maha Shashthi.
MahanagarSarbajanin Puja Committee has arranged special programmes of Mahalaya at Dhakeshwari National Temple.
On this day, people of Hindu community remember and pay homage to their ancestors with prayer, and offering Brahmins clothes, food and sweets in their name.