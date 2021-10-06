Bangladesh

Mahalaya on Wednesday

Prothom Alo English Desk
The Hindu community in the country will celebrate Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion when goddess Durga descends on earth.

Mahalaya that is considered as ceremonial invocation of goddess Durga is observed seven days prior to the initiation of the Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.

It is believed that the earth prepares itself and welcomes the coming of the Goddess and her children, through the celebration.

Durga Puja will be celebrated from 11 to 15 October this year starting with different rituals on the day of Maha Shashthi.

MahanagarSarbajanin Puja Committee has arranged special programmes of Mahalaya at Dhakeshwari National Temple.

On this day, people of Hindu community remember and pay homage to their ancestors with prayer, and offering Brahmins clothes, food and sweets in their name.

