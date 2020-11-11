Mahbubul Alam Hanif tests positive for COVID-19

Awami League (AL) joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), reports BSS.

Hanif has tested positive for the coronavirus when he gave sample for diagnosis at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) this morning as he was feeling mild symptoms of COVID-19, AL deputy office secretary Sayem Khan told the reporters.

As per physician’s advice, he (Hanif) is in complete rest at his residence, Sayem said, adding that Hanif sought prayers from all for his early recovery.

