Main accused in Cumilla incident identified: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the main accused in connection with the Cumilla incident has been identified.

"The main accused is changing his whereabouts repeatedly. We believe we will be able to capture him shortly. We will learn the reason why he committed this incident," he said.

The home minister made these remarks at an inaugural ceremony of modernising RAB's technology. The function was held at RAB headquarters at Kurmitola in the capital on Tuesday noon.