Make a vow to implement Bangabandhu’s dreams: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged all to make a vow to implement dreams of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh, reports UNB.
"Let's make a vow that we'll implement the dream of the Father of the Nation. Bangladesh would be a hunger-poverty-free, developed, prosperous and non-communal Sonar Bangladesh that will implement the dreams of the Father of the Nation and bring smiles to the faces of unhappy people," she said.
The prime minister made the call while addressing the celebration of Mujib Year and Golden Jubilee of Independence in the city's National Parade Square Ground in the afternoon. Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was present as the guest of honour at Friday's celebration.
Sheikh Hasina, in her presidential speech, said her government will illuminate every house of the country. "No person will remain hungry and homeless in Bangladesh. We'll light up every house," she added.
"We want every citizen of the country to get improved and prosperous life from all perspectives including education, health and employment," she added
Describing Sri Lanka as a close friend of Bangladesh, the prime minister said the two countries share similar positions on various regional and international issues, while both the countries used to cooperate and support each other's causes.
"Honourable prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is a true friend of Bangladesh and he has always stood by our side. I also try my level best to reciprocate the friendly gesture," she said.
She said prime minister Rajapaksa's participation in the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh and the Golden Jubilee of Independence is the testimony of his heartiest feelings and the people of Sri Lanka as well.
"I hope that this cordial relationship between the people of our two countries will be stronger and stronger in the future," said Sheikh Hasina.
State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid made the welcome speech, while noted writer and literary critic Syed Manzoorul Islam delivered the keynote speech. In the event, the Sri Lankan prime minister was honoured with the Eternal Mujib Memento.
Chief coordinator of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury handed over the memento to him.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a congratulatory message for this auspicious celebration. His video message was screened in the function.
Like previous two days, the discussion was followed by a cultural programme.
The 10-day special programme is being held at the National Parade Square Ground from 17 to 26 March marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and the 50 years of the country's independence.