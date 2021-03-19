Make a vow to implement Bangabandhu’s dreams: PM

"Honourable prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is a true friend of Bangladesh and he has always stood by our side. I also try my level best to reciprocate the friendly gesture," she said.

She said prime minister Rajapaksa's participation in the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh and the Golden Jubilee of Independence is the testimony of his heartiest feelings and the people of Sri Lanka as well.

"I hope that this cordial relationship between the people of our two countries will be stronger and stronger in the future," said Sheikh Hasina.

State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid made the welcome speech, while noted writer and literary critic Syed Manzoorul Islam delivered the keynote speech. In the event, the Sri Lankan prime minister was honoured with the Eternal Mujib Memento.

Chief coordinator of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury handed over the memento to him.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a congratulatory message for this auspicious celebration. His video message was screened in the function.



Like previous two days, the discussion was followed by a cultural programme.



The 10-day special programme is being held at the National Parade Square Ground from 17 to 26 March marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and the 50 years of the country's independence.