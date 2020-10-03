Make world livable for future generations, Dhaka urges global community

Bangladesh has urged the global community re-commit to use their scare resources for realising sustainable development goals (SDGs), and making this world safe and livable for present and future generations, reports UNB.

“Total elimination of nuclear weapons is a long overdue commitment. On this momentous 75th anniversary of the United Nations, let us re-commit...,” said foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

He made the call at the high-level plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York held virtually on Friday to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Momen said the pandemic has made it a rallying call more than ever before.