Making up for the losses of 40m students

Examination is the main method to evaluate students in Bangladesh. But this was revoked due to coronavirus. Tests were held three times a year at primary level –first term, half-yearly and annual examinations. Besides, students of Class 5 took the nationwide primary terminal exam. But last year, no examination was held. The government announced that students will be promoted to the next class without taking any examinations. But primary teachers will evaluate their students. After inquiring at several government primary schools, it was found that they completed the evaluation process perfunctorily since there were no instructions from the education and the primary and mass education ministries.

Tests were held at a secondary level twice a year. One is half-yearly and another is the yearly examination. None of these were held too. Even Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate exams were cancelled last year. These students were instructed to submit subject-wise assignments last December. According to the government’s announcement, they will be promoted to the next class.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education oversees the primary and secondary education in the country. Its director general Syed Md Golam Faruk told Prothom Alo, they have collected information on students’ assignment from 115 upazilas and found that about 85 per cent of students completed it. Hopefully, these 85 per cent students won’t drop out, he added.

Syed Md Golam Faruk said, an analysis is being carried out nationally after collecting samples of assignments across the country. Based on the analysis, a decision will be made on what will be done in the new year will and work will start accordingly, he added.

The School Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations of 2020 had been held before the coronavirus broke out.As coronavirus delayed the results, students passing the tests enrolled at Class 11 late too. But, they didn’t get to attend the classes in person. Many colleges are taking classes online. But Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations were canceled last year. Currently, work is in progress to evaluate the results of these students based on the average results of their JSC and SSC and its equivalent examinations. The next SSC and HSC examinations have also been delayed for four months. If the situation returns to normal, the SSC examinations may be held in July and HSC in July-August. But students couldn’t attend their classes. Now the government is considering shortening the curriculum and conducting examinations accordingly.

The Education Watch report said, 45 per cent of students want, after classes resume, to be taught the lessons that were remaining.

Different universities have been holding the delayed final examinations (of Honours and Masters) recently.