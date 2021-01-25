Making up for the losses of 40m students

Mazharul Hannan from Khulna has retired after teaching in college for 38 years. He was a teachers’ leader too. During his long career, he had never seen educational institutions remaining closed for so time. This is the first time regular educational activities have been hampered since the Liberation War in 1971. He feels it will not be all that easy to make up the losses of faced by the students.
Educational institutions have remained closed for 10 months due to coronavirus. The studies of 40 million students have been disrupted. Though distance learning has been arranged through Sangsad Television, online classes, radio and mobile phones, the reality is that 69.5 per cent students couldn’t participate in these methods, according to a study by the NGO, Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE). Distance or online learning methods have also increased discrimination among students in cities and villages. Students are not learning what they could in normal classes. As examinations are not being held, evaluation is not being carried out properly. Consequently, students are getting promoted with a lack of knowledge. Making up the losses of these students is a big challenge in coming days.
People in the education sector have said various impacts of the crisis have already started affecting education, students and teachers. Student dropout, child marriage, child labour are increasing. Due to staying away from studies for so long, many students, especially, those from rural areas, will lose the regular pace of learning. Children’s mental growth will be affected too due to long time confinement to home. Besides, teachers and employees of private educational institutions have fallen into financial hardship. Many kindergartens have been closed and more are going to be. COVID-19 has had a serious negative impact on the education system.
Initiatives should be taken to formulate an education recovery plan and implement it at school and upazila levels
The crisis of education is global. Amid such a situation, the International Day of Education was observed on 24 January. UNESCO organised this for the third time under the theme ‘Recover and Revitalize Education for the COVID-19 Generation.’
Manzoor Ahmed. emeritus professor of BRAC University told Prothom Alo, even before COVID-19, all students couldn’t learn everything before being promoted to next class. But COVID-19 has intensified the problem. Relatively meritorious students and those with extra privileges at home will somewhat stay ahead of the others. The rest of the students will experience more crises. Special initiates will be required to make up for their losses. Initiatives should be taken to formulate an education recovery plan and implement it at school and upazila levels.
Lengthy shutdown affects studies
According to the education and the primary and mass education ministries, currently, about 40 million (4 crore) students study from primary to tertiary levels across the country. Of them, about 17.5 million (1.75 crore) are primary students, a little over 10 million are secondary students while the rest are in higher education, madrasa and English medium schools.
Educational institutions have been closed since 17 March last year across the country due to coronavirus. Schools will remain closed till 30 January. The government has been broadcasting recorded classes over Sangsad Television for secondary and primary students since 29 March and 7 April respectively. But several officials at the primary and mass education ministry and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education said, introduction of distance learning isn’t producing effective results. Students can follow instructions but can’t participate in it directly. As a result, most of the students have left it.
The CAMPE released ‘Education Watch’ report on 19 January. It revealed, 69.5 per cent of primary and secondary students did not take part in distance learning. Last year, a study by NGO BRAC revealed that 65 percent of primary and secondary students did not join the distance learning in television.
Examination is the main method to evaluate students in Bangladesh. But this was revoked due to coronavirus. Tests were held three times a year at primary level –first term, half-yearly and annual examinations. Besides, students of Class 5 took the nationwide primary terminal exam. But last year, no examination was held. The government announced that students will be promoted to the next class without taking any examinations. But primary teachers will evaluate their students. After inquiring at several government primary schools, it was found that they completed the evaluation process perfunctorily since there were no instructions from the education and the primary and mass education ministries.
Tests were held at a secondary level twice a year. One is half-yearly and another is the yearly examination. None of these were held too. Even Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate exams were cancelled last year. These students were instructed to submit subject-wise assignments last December. According to the government’s announcement, they will be promoted to the next class.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education oversees the primary and secondary education in the country. Its director general Syed Md Golam Faruk told Prothom Alo, they have collected information on students’ assignment from 115 upazilas and found that about 85 per cent of students completed it. Hopefully, these 85 per cent students won’t drop out, he added.
Syed Md Golam Faruk said, an analysis is being carried out nationally after collecting samples of assignments across the country. Based on the analysis, a decision will be made on what will be done in the new year will and work will start accordingly, he added.
The School Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations of 2020 had been held before the coronavirus broke out.As coronavirus delayed the results, students passing the tests enrolled at Class 11 late too. But, they didn’t get to attend the classes in person. Many colleges are taking classes online. But Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations were canceled last year. Currently, work is in progress to evaluate the results of these students based on the average results of their JSC and SSC and its equivalent examinations. The next SSC and HSC examinations have also been delayed for four months. If the situation returns to normal, the SSC examinations may be held in July and HSC in July-August. But students couldn’t attend their classes. Now the government is considering shortening the curriculum and conducting examinations accordingly.
The Education Watch report said, 45 per cent of students want, after classes resume, to be taught the lessons that were remaining.
Different universities have been holding the delayed final examinations (of Honours and Masters) recently.
Replying to a query regarding the crisis, education minister Dipu Moni said recently, efforts have been made to reach the students through online and television classes. All students couldn’t be reached. As a result, they will go to the next class with a bit of loss. Students’ assignments have been taken to learn where they face losses exactly. Taking that into consideration, an entire plan inducing curriculum for 2021 will be formulated. Making up the losses of the students may not be possible in an academic session but it will continue in more than one year, she added.
Teachers and employees of private educational institutions also faced financial crisis as part of the impact of coronavirus. According to the CAMPE report, 73 per cent of students’ families were able to meet basic demand in 2019 while the figure dropped to 29.46 per cent in 2020 due to coronavirus. Some 93 per cent of teachers’ families met their basic demands in 2019 and it dropped to 67.65 per cent in 2020 due to coronavirus. Academics advised moving ahead after taking up different ways and long-term plans to make up the losses in education sector caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Hasanul Banna