Malaysia assures entry of visa-expired Bangladeshi workers

Kuala Lumpur has assured Dhaka that it would even allow entry of the stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers, whose visa has been expired, at the request of their respective employers there as Malaysia opened its borders for foreign workers.

Dhaka has requested the Malaysian authority to give priority to the Bangladeshi workers, who have been stuck here due to the pandemic, when they will open their manpower market after COVID-19 stalemate.

Foreign secretary Masud bin Momen conveyed the information to a group of stranded Malaysia bound expatriate workers while they gathered at the foreign ministry to raise their issue on Monday.