Malaysia court bars deportation of Khairuzzaman to Bangladesh

M Khairuzzaman is a former army officer. He was one of the main accused in the murder of four national leaders -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, M Mansur Ali and AHM Kamaruzzaman -- inside the central jail on 3 November 1975. Later, he was transferred to the foreign ministry.
Besides working at the foreign ministry in Dhaka, M Khairuzzaman worked at different posts of Bangladesh missions in Myanmar, Egypt and Philippines.
Upon coming to power in 1996 the Awami League government sent him on retirement and arrested as an accused in the jail killing case.
When the BNP-Jamaat alliance formed the government in 2001, M Khairuzzaman secured bail and got back his job. He was appointed as the director general of the foreign ministry.
Later, in 2004, M Khairuzzaman was acquitted from the jail killing case. In the next year he was appointed to the Bangladesh embassy in Myanmar. In August 2007, he was appointed as Bangladesh High Commissioner in Malaysia.
When Awami League formed government again in 2009, Khairuzzaman was ordered to return home. But he has been staying in Malaysia since then.
Later, Khairuzzaman acquired the refugee status given by UNHCR. The UNHCR gave him a card in March 2020 in this regard. The expiry date of the card is 2024.