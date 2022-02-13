Malaysia court bars deportation of Khairuzzaman to Bangladesh

M Khairuzzaman is a former army officer. He was one of the main accused in the murder of four national leaders -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, M Mansur Ali and AHM Kamaruzzaman -- inside the central jail on 3 November 1975. Later, he was transferred to the foreign ministry.

Besides working at the foreign ministry in Dhaka, M Khairuzzaman worked at different posts of Bangladesh missions in Myanmar, Egypt and Philippines.

Upon coming to power in 1996 the Awami League government sent him on retirement and arrested as an accused in the jail killing case.