Malaysian expatriates block road in front of foreign ministry

Hundreds of Bangladeshi expatriates have taken to the street in front of the foreign ministry at around 10:00am demanding extension of visas and return to Malaysia as soon as possible.
They brought out a procession from the national press club in the morning and blocked the road in front of the ministry.
Traffic on the road in front of the foreign ministry is halted.
One of the protesting expatriates said, he returned to the country in March. He wants to return to Malaysia before his visa expires in December.
Many of the protesters said their visas would expire very soon. Visas of 90 per cent expatriates will expire by December.
The expatriates' demands included extending visas and ensuring their return smoothly through talks with the Malaysian government, arranging chartered flights to return to Malaysia following proper hygiene rules, financial aid of Tk 500,000 for the family if any expatriate dies during holidays, bringing back the dead bodies of expatriates for free, financial aid for migrant workers stuck due to lockdown and so on.
Assistant police commissioner (AC) Hassan Muhtaree said, a team representing the protesters would go to the foreign ministry for discussions.