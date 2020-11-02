Malaysian expatriates block road in front of foreign ministry

Hundreds of Bangladeshi expatriates have taken to the street in front of the foreign ministry at around 10:00am demanding extension of visas and return to Malaysia as soon as possible.

They brought out a procession from the national press club in the morning and blocked the road in front of the ministry.

Traffic on the road in front of the foreign ministry is halted.

One of the protesting expatriates said, he returned to the country in March. He wants to return to Malaysia before his visa expires in December.