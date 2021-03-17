Maldives President pays tributes to Bangabandhu

Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Wednesday on the occasion of his birth centenary.

The visiting Maldivian president showed his respect to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi road number 32 at 10.25am.

He also visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and signed its visiting book.

“It is my great honour to visit this Museum paying tribute to the life and accomplishments of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, whose lifelong struggle paved the way for Bangladesh to reach its destiny as an independent nation,” Ibrahim Mohamed Solih wrote in the visiting book.