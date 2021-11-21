Maldives vice president due Monday

Faisal Naseem, vice president of the Republic of Maldives, is scheduled to arrive here on Monday on a three-day official visit to take forward the bilateral relations and discuss potential areas of cooperation, reports UNB.

Cooperation in the areas of health, education, manpower export will be discussed during his visit apart from other bilateral issues.

Asked whether the vice president will meet president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a diplomat told UNB that they are working on it.