Bangladesh

Maldives vice president due Monday

Faisal Naseem, vice president of the Republic of Maldives, is scheduled to arrive here on Monday on a three-day official visit to take forward the bilateral relations and discuss potential areas of cooperation, reports UNB.

Cooperation in the areas of health, education, manpower export will be discussed during his visit apart from other bilateral issues.

Asked whether the vice president will meet president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a diplomat told UNB that they are working on it.

The vice president is likely to have meetings with a number of ministers, including foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and education minister Dipu Moni.

Momen will receive the vice president of the Maldives upon his arrival around 9:15am, said a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The vice president would be accompanied by, among others, two cabinet ministers and the Foreign Secretary of the Maldives.

Faisal Naseem was sworn into office on 17 November 2018 for a 5-year term.

Earlier, Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih visited Bangladesh in March and joined Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations and Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee of independence.

