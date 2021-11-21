Maldives vice president due Monday

The vice president is likely to have meetings with a number of ministers, including foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and education minister Dipu Moni.
Momen will receive the vice president of the Maldives upon his arrival around 9:15am, said a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The vice president would be accompanied by, among others, two cabinet ministers and the Foreign Secretary of the Maldives.
Faisal Naseem was sworn into office on 17 November 2018 for a 5-year term.
Earlier, Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih visited Bangladesh in March and joined Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations and Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee of independence.