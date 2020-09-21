Man arrested under DSA for criticising Ahmed Shafi

Police on Sunday arrested a man from Narayanaganj as he made a derogatory remark over late Shah Ahmed Shafi on social media, reports UNB.
The arrestee was identified as maulana Alauddin Jihadi.
Inspector Shafiqul Islam of Fatullah model police station said Alauddin was arrested from his home in Mahmudpur area around 10:00am.
Earlier on the day, one Harun-or Rashid, Imam of Darul Uloom Islamia Deobhog Madrassa Mosque, filed a case against Maulana Alauddin under the Digital Security Act.
Afran Hossain, officer-in-charge of the police station, also confirmed the information.
"He was sued in a case filed under the DSA as he made derogatory remarks on his facebook page," he added.
Allama Shah Ahmed Shafi, the rector of Hathazari Madrasa and chief of Hefazat e Islam, breathed his last in a hospital in the capital on Friday evening, within 24 hours of resigning from his post at the Madrasa in the face of student protests.