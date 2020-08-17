Man gunned down along border allegedly by India's BSF

The members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered the bullet-hit body of a young man along Shingnagar border in Chapainawabganj’s Shibganj upazila on Sunday, according to UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sumon, 22, son of Md Kalu, a resident of Tarapur Morolpara under Monkosha union.

Lt Col Mohammad Suruj Miah, commanding officer of BGB-53 battalion, said they had spotted the body near Shahpara Eidgah field around 10:30pm and recovered it.