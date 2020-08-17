Man gunned down along border allegedly by India's BSF

Prothom Alo English Desk
Shingnagar border in Chapainawabganj’s Shibganj upazila
Shingnagar border in Chapainawabganj’s Shibganj upazilaGoogle map screen-grab

The members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered the bullet-hit body of a young man along Shingnagar border in Chapainawabganj’s Shibganj upazila on Sunday, according to UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sumon, 22, son of Md Kalu, a resident of Tarapur Morolpara under Monkosha union.

Lt Col Mohammad Suruj Miah, commanding officer of BGB-53 battalion, said they had spotted the body near Shahpara Eidgah field around 10:30pm and recovered it.

Advertisement

According to local people, Sumon along with several other villagers went to border pillar no. 179 to bring back cattle around 6:30pm.

They claimed the members of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) of Daulatpur camp from West Bengal opened fire on them, leaving Sumon critically injured.

Sumon died on the way to a local hospital, they said.

The BGB official, however, could not confirm whether the youth died in BSF firing.

More News

Improving ties with Pakistan not easy

Improving ties with Pakistan not easy

Bangladeshis sent back from UAE protest at Dhaka airport

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital

Unidentified body recovered from Buriganga

Unidentified body recovered from Buriganga

Bangladesh virus cases near 280,000

A 3D-printed coronavirus model.