Man held in Rajshahi

A team of CID conducted a drive at the house of Toton and detained him for interrogation, said special superintendent of police Abdul Jalil.

Earlier, 17 files of the Health Ministry went missing from the ministry’s Health, Education and Family Welfare division on 28 October.

The Health Ministry formed a three-member probe body in connection with the missing the files on 30 October.

Shah Alam, additional secretary (administration) of Health, Education and Family Welfare division, was made the chief of the probe body, said Shahadat Hossain, additional secretary to Health, Education and Family Welfare division.

A general diary was lodged with Shahabagh Police.