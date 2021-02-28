Man hurt in gas cylinder blast dies

A man, who suffered injuries in a gas cylinder blast, died at Rangpur Medical College and Hospital on Saturday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Yunus Ali, 38, a balloon vendor and son of Abdul Quader of Gobindaganj upazila in Gaibandha district.

Mehedi Hasan Khan Shaon, deputy collector of Panchagarh deputy commissioner's office, said several people including Yunus were injured as a gas cylinder went off with a big bang at a shop at Tetulia intersection bazar on Saturday noon while pumping gas into baloons.