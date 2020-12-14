Man kills himself at court failing to reunite with family

The incident took place at the Habiganj Judicial Magistrate’s Court on Monday following an order.

Hafizur’s wife, mother-in-law, and sister-in-laws appeared before the court with the couple’s child, in a case filed by him, according to sources.

His wife told the court that she wanted to be with her mother instead of Hafizur. So, judicial magistrate Afia Amin Pappa allowed her to go with her mother.