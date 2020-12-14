Man kills himself at court failing to reunite with family

The incident took place at the Habiganj Judicial Magistrate’s Court on Monday following an order.
Hafizur’s wife, mother-in-law, and sister-in-laws appeared before the court with the couple’s child, in a case filed by him, according to sources.
His wife told the court that she wanted to be with her mother instead of Hafizur. So, judicial magistrate Afia Amin Pappa allowed her to go with her mother.
Hafizur could not accept the verdict and broke down. At one stage, he pulled out a knife and kept stabbing himself in the chest.
Hafizur was declared dead when he was taken to Habiganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital in a critical condition.
Habiganj Sadar police station sub-inspector Sahidul confirmed the news saying that a general diary (GD) had been filed with the Sadar police station in connection with the incident.
“Hafizur’s body has been sent to the morgue for autopsy,” Sahidul said.
Hafizur got married in 2018. On 23 September, his wife went to her parents’ house with the couple’s eight-month-old son.
And on 15 October, Hafizur filed a case with the judicial magistrate’s court as his wife did not return home.