A man tried to end his life after allegedly stabbing his wife to death in Chattogram Wednesday night. Police said a family quarrel led to the crime, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Juthika, 21, wife of Abhi Dhar of Banshkhali in Chattogram.

According to police, a heated argument broke out between Abhi and his wife at the latter’s maternal house in the Sitakunda municipality area on Wednesday night.