Man who ‘got three Covid jabs in a day’ under observation

A man who claimed to have received three consecutive doses of the Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday, has been kept under observation at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), reports UNB.

A three-member probe body, led by a professor of the hospital’s medicine department, has been set up to investigate if Omar Faruque really received three shots of the vaccine, BSMMU director Brig. General Md Najrul Islam told the news agency.