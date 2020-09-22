Maritime ports asked to hoist signal no 3

Maritime ports asked to hoist signal no 3
The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal no 3 as a low over the Northwest Bay and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal Bangladesh coast moved westwards and now lies over Chhattisgarh and adjoining area.

Under its influence strong monsoon persists over North Bay and deep convection is taking place.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

