PM Hasina asks for probe into BNP-Jamaat link to recent fires

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has asked concerned authorities to look into whether “arson-terrorism by BNP-Jamaat” is behind the recent fire incidents.
“It should be investigated whether they (BNP-Jamaat) are taking a different path by causing incidents like fire,” she said while addressing a meeting of the ruling party’s local government nomination board at her official residence Ganabhaban on Saturday.
The prime minister asked to investigate whether the recent spate of fire incidents in markets were part of a conspiracy or sabotage. She also asked to beef up surveillance measures at important markets across the country.
“Everyone should be more aware. Everyone has to make arrangements on their own initiative to guard (their establishments). All efforts by the government will continue,” she said.
She further said unnecessary gathering at sites of fire incidents must not be allowed when firefighters try to douse the blaze. She also warned of strict action in case of any obstruction regarding this matter.