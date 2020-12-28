Mass hearing on re-fixing LPG price begins 14 Jan

The energy regulator has decided to hold public hearings to re-fix the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on 14, 17 and 18 January 2021, reports BSS.

According to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), the procedure and the location will be notified in due course. Interested persons or organizations are requested to submit written opinion/speech before the hearings within 4 January 2021.