Mayisha flooded with offers of help

Many people have come forward to give Mayisha Farah a helping hand in times of need as she lost both her husband and job amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, superintendent of police in Bogura district, announced the decision to provide all support for Mayisha and her family. Many people have provided immediate financial assistance.

Prothom Alo published a report titled “From a teacher to a cleaner, Covid hits Mayisha hard” on Tuesday.