Measles-rubella vaccination campaign to begin 12 Dec

A 44-day ‘Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign 2020’ is set to begin on 12 December across the country with a target for administering 34 million children, reports BSS.

“‘Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020 was scheduled to launch on 5 December. But the authorities have rescheduled the vaccination campaign ,” Md Shamsul Haque, director of The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), told BSS.