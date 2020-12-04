Measles-rubella vaccination campaign to begin 12 Dec

Prothom Alo English Desk

A 44-day ‘Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign 2020’ is set to begin on 12 December across the country with a target for administering 34 million children, reports BSS.

“‘Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020 was scheduled to launch on 5 December. But the authorities have rescheduled the vaccination campaign ,” Md Shamsul Haque, director of The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), told BSS.

Advertisement

Shamsul said a total of 34 million children aged between nine months to under 10 years, will be vaccinated across the country to prevent eradicate measles and control rubella.

The Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign will end on 12 January, he added.

More News

First batch of Rohingyas reaches Bhasan Char

First batch of Rohingyas arrive at Bhasan Char

Momen thanks PM Hasina for 'prudent, decisive' step to relocate Rohingyas

The first batch of Rohingyas has started out for Bhasan Char from the Chattogram in the morning of 4 December 2020

Police swoop down on anti-sculpture protesters

Police disperse anti-sculpture demonstrators on Friday, 4 December 2020

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Coronavirus: Bangladesh