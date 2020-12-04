Measles-rubella vaccination campaign to begin 12 Dec

A 44-day ‘Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign 2020’ is set to begin on 12 December across the country with a target for administering 34 million children, reports BSS.
“‘Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020 was scheduled to launch on 5 December. But the authorities have rescheduled the vaccination campaign ,” Md Shamsul Haque, director of The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), told BSS.
Shamsul said a total of 34 million children aged between nine months to under 10 years, will be vaccinated across the country to prevent eradicate measles and control rubella.
The Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign will end on 12 January, he added.