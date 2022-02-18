Meeting held to keep price of essentials stable during Ramadan

Deputy commissioner Md Asib Ahsan attended the meeting organised by the district administration as the chief guest with additional deputy commissioner Md Golam Rabbani in the chair.
Assistant director of the Department of National Consumer Rights Protection for Rangpur, Afsana Parvin, President of Rangpur Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rezaul Islam Milan, General Secretary of Rangpur Shop Owners’ Association Joynal Abedin , General Secretary of Nababganj Bazar Shop Owners’ Association Akbar Hossain, among others, were present at the meeting.
The speakers stressed on cooperation of the administrations, business community leaders and common traders to ensure smooth supply of the essential commodities to local markets to keep the prices stable.
They said consumers should not be worried as supply and stock of essential commodities are quite adequate and satisfactory to contain price hike of those during Ramadan.
Rezaul Islam Milan said there is no possibility of price rise of essential commodities during Ramadan if smooth transportation and supply of those could be ensured to local traders by stopping all kinds of harassments.
The chief guest sought cooperation of traders in maintaining sanctity of Ramadan by supplying pure and hygienic foods and conducting businesses with normal profits keeping prices of essential commodities normal during the holy month.