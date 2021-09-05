Meeting on reopening educational institutions today

The government shut the educational institutions on 17 March, 2020 after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases on 8 March. Later, the closure was extended several times.
On Friday, education minister Dipu Moin said primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions in the country will reopen on 12 September.
“The decision was taken in a joint meeting of the Education Ministry, Ministry of Primary and Mass education and the National Technical Advisory Committee on Coronavirus affairs held on Thursday night,” she said at a function in Chandpur sadar upazila.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to reopen all the schools, colleges, including madrasahs, on 12 September as per the decision,” Dipu Moni said.
Regarding the opening of universities, the minister said the decision is still pending as the vice chancellors of public universities want to see all the students are vaccinated -- at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines.
“We’ll hold another meeting with them. If they want, they can reopen with other educational institutions or fix another date following the decision of the syndicate committees of their universities,” said the education minister.
Even after reopening, she said, the educational institutions will have to send mandatory regular reports on abiding by health guidelines and Covid-19 situation.