Bangladesh

Three more die of dengue in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dengue patiens undergo treatment at hospitalFile photo

Three more deaths from dengue were reported by health authorities on Friday morning, raising this year’s total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 220, reports UNB.

During the period, 250 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The number usually drops significantly in the counts released on Fridays.

With the new patients, this year’s dengue caseload rose to 51,602, it said.

Among the latest deaths, two were reported from Dhaka and one from Mymensingh, raising the death toll in the two divisions to 133 and 6, respectively.

Meanwhile, death toll remained unchanged at eleven in Khulna, nine in Barishal, six in Rajshahi and 55 in Chattogram. Of the new patients, 171 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 79 outside it, according to the DGHS.

A total of 2,712 dengue patients, including 1,538 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. The Directorate has recorded 48,670 recoveries so far this year.

On 8 November, this year’s fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease reached 182, exceeding all previous records in Bangladesh. Previously the highest 179 deaths from dengue in a year was recorded in 2019.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment