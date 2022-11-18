Three more die of dengue in 24 hrs

With the new patients, this year’s dengue caseload rose to 51,602, it said.
Among the latest deaths, two were reported from Dhaka and one from Mymensingh, raising the death toll in the two divisions to 133 and 6, respectively.
Meanwhile, death toll remained unchanged at eleven in Khulna, nine in Barishal, six in Rajshahi and 55 in Chattogram. Of the new patients, 171 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 79 outside it, according to the DGHS.
A total of 2,712 dengue patients, including 1,538 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. The Directorate has recorded 48,670 recoveries so far this year.
On 8 November, this year’s fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease reached 182, exceeding all previous records in Bangladesh. Previously the highest 179 deaths from dengue in a year was recorded in 2019.