Mental health must be given priority

Deputy secretary(NDD and autism) of the social welfare ministry, Shabnam Mustari, said the inmates of various institutions under the government including Shishu Paribar, the elderly, the disabled and their families, all face mental crises. Effective measures for mental health must be taken according to the needs of people from various professions and sectors. She recommended a separate unit for mental health to be created under the health directorate.

Prothom Alo associate editor Abdul Quayum presented the opening speech at the roundtable. The event was moderated by Prothom Alo assistant editor Firoz Choudhury. Arafat Sultana Lata was the sign language interpreter.

Country director of ADD International Bangladesh, Md Shafiqul Islam, speaking as chair of the meeting, said that people’s mentality had undergone a change concerning mental health and now integrated efforts were required to channel this in the right direction. There was no accurate information on the number of persons suffering from mental health problems in the country. He recommended a census in this regard.

Executive director of Innovation for Well-Being Foundation, Munira Rahman, presented the keynote at the roundtable. She said suicide has increased during coronavirus times. Unless mental health was paid attention, this would have a negative impact on education, employment and other areas of social development. In place of hospital or drug-dependent treatment, the bio-psychosocial model needed to followed, with importance given to community-based interventions. There was need for an emergency helpline.