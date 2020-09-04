Metro rail: Construction progressing fast with 49.15pc completion

The construction work of the country’s first ever metro rail is progressing in full swing maintaining health guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic with completion of its overall 49.15 per cent construction, an official said.

“Workers, technicians, engineers and other concerned are working ‘day-night’ to complete the construction work of the metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel as its overall 49.15 per cent construction has been accomplished,” Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) managing director MAN Siddique told the state-run news agency BSS on Friday.