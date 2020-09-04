Metro rail: Construction progressing fast with 49.15pc completion

The construction work of the country’s first ever metro rail is progressing in full swing maintaining health guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic with completion of its overall 49.15 per cent construction, an official said.
“Workers, technicians, engineers and other concerned are working ‘day-night’ to complete the construction work of the metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel as its overall 49.15 per cent construction has been accomplished,” Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) managing director MAN Siddique told the state-run news agency BSS on Friday.
The overall physical progress of the first phase construction of the metro rail from Uttara to Agargaon is 75.50 per cent, he said, adding that the progress of the second phase from Agargaon to Motijheel stood at 42.50 per cent.
The metro rail project is being constructed at the cost of Tk 219.85 billion, of which, Japan’s aid agency JICA will provide Tk 165 billion
He said at present, 10.86-km viaduct out of 11.73-km metro rail between Uttara and Agargaon has become visible. “The construction work of MRT Line-6 in city under the Fast Track project is going on in full swing.”
Siddique hoped that if the current pace of work continues by following all the safety rules amid this coronavirus situation, the rail project might be completed within December 2022.
According to the project details, rail coaches have been built in Japan to ply Line-6 track from Diabari of Uttara to Motijheel in city as coaches are waiting for shipment. The shipment will start as soon as the coronavirus situation improves.
Rail tracks are being set up from Diabari to Mirpur section where electric lines are also being installed, it said.
The project details further said there will be 16 stations on the 21-km route of the MRT Line-6 and the digital devices will be used in all the stations.
The stations include Uttara North, Uttara Center, Uttara South, Pallabi, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Agargaon, Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, Dhaka University, Bangladesh Secretariat and Motijheel.
“If everything goes normal, people of the city will be able to travel from Diabari to Motijheel by the metro rail before stipulated time,” Siddique said.
He said work is underway to install rail tracks and power lines in Mirpur section. “The areas where viaduct is installed, the rail tracks and power lines are also being set up there.”
Technicians and workers said they are following health guidelines to avert the coronavirus infection while working “24 hours a day” to complete the project on time.
