PM’s India trip to strengthen Dhaka-Delhi relationship: MEA

The forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to New Delhi will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding, says India on Thursday.

PM Hasina will pay a state visit to India from 5 to 8 September at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. She last visited New Delhi in October 2019, reports UNB.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said they will soon brief the media in detail about the upcoming visit of the prime minister.