BNP briefs foreign diplomats about ‘attacks’ on its peaceful programme, other issues

BNP on Wednesday briefed foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka about the country’s latest political situation and some other issues, including 'attacks' on their sit-programme at the entrances of the capital.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party’s senior leaders apprised the diplomats of the party’s observations at a closed-door meeting at a city hotel in the afternoon.
Diplomats from around 25 countries, including the USA, the UK, the EU, Germany, China and Russia attended the nearly hour-long meeting that began around 4 pm.
Apart from Fakhrul, BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury were, among others, present at the meeting.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Amir Khosru said they briefed the foreign envoys about the current political incidents, especially the ‘joint’ attacks on BNP’s peaceful programme on 29 July by the police and armed ‘cadres’ of the ruling party. “
“We also talked about the arrest of our leaders and activists and false cases filed against them. People, who believe in democracy and want to see democracy, democratic order and human rights in Bangladesh, need to know these issues. We informed the diplomats of these issues in today’s (Wednesday’s) briefing,” he said.
The BNP leader said the foreign envoys also wanted to know in which direction Bangladesh is moving forward ahead of the next national election.
He said the government has started using the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, and government officials as they did before the elections in 2014 and 2018.
Khosru said they elaborately apprised the foreign diplomats of the incidents of ‘terrorist’ attacks, arrests and torture by the police and ruling party men during BNP’s grand rally and sit-in programme in the capital on 28 and 29 July respectively.
He said they also told the foreign envoys that cases were filed against those who were subjected to attacks and repression. “Even, the cases were filed against many people who were staying abroad or in Saudi Arabia for Hajj."
“Their (govt’s) intention is clear. Their target is to usurp power gain by stealing votes and intimidating people as part of their election strategy,” the BNP leader observed.
He said it has now become clear both at home and abroad that a fair election will not be held under the current regime.