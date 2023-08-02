BNP briefs foreign diplomats about ‘attacks’ on its peaceful programme, other issues

BNP on Wednesday briefed foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka about the country’s latest political situation and some other issues, including 'attacks' on their sit-programme at the entrances of the capital.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party’s senior leaders apprised the diplomats of the party’s observations at a closed-door meeting at a city hotel in the afternoon.

Diplomats from around 25 countries, including the USA, the UK, the EU, Germany, China and Russia attended the nearly hour-long meeting that began around 4 pm.

Apart from Fakhrul, BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury were, among others, present at the meeting.