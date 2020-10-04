Migrants protest for tokens of air tickets

Bangladeshi migrants, who are looking for tickets to return to Saudi Arabia, staged demonstration blocking roads again demanding tokens for tickets based on the expiry date of visas on Sunday.

The migrants took to the streets in front of the Sonargaon Hotel around 10:00 in the morning. Later, the ticket seekers left the road and entered the premises of Hotel Sonargaon, where there is an office of Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Airlines.

A large number of people were waiting there until filing of this report around 11:30am.