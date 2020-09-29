Migrants take to the streets demanding auto-renewal of VISA

Bangladeshi migrants have once again taken to the streets demanding solution to their VISA complication and return tickets to Saudi Arabia.
They blocked the main road in front of the SAARC fountain near the Karwan Bazar area around 10:00 on Sunday morning. A long tailback was created on the road before they were cleared around 10:30am.
The expatriates demanded the authorities concerned stop the harassment over return tickets and auto-renewal of the VISA.
These migrants came home from the oil rich nation during the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe.
Protester Belal Hossain told Prothom Alo that the government can solve the VISA problem once they take measures. If the expatriate minister urges the Saudi embassy, the Middle East country must do this.
“We, the expatriates, are the key forces behind all activities in Saudi.”
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (West) ADC Monjur Morshed said a long traffic was created from Karwan Bazar area to Bijoy Sarani due to the road block.
The expatriates have been protesting in the capital city demanding extension of their iqamas and return tickets to Saudi Arabia since Monday.
Meanwhile, the Saudi government has extended the expiry date of their iqamas by 24 days and multiple flights to Saudi have opened.