Migrants take to the streets demanding auto-renewal of VISA

Bangladeshi migrants have once again taken to the streets demanding solution to their VISA complication and return tickets to Saudi Arabia.

They blocked the main road in front of the SAARC fountain near the Karwan Bazar area around 10:00 on Sunday morning. A long tailback was created on the road before they were cleared around 10:30am.

The expatriates demanded the authorities concerned stop the harassment over return tickets and auto-renewal of the VISA.

These migrants came home from the oil rich nation during the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe.