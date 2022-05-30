Missing man found dead in Sylhet

<p>Police recovered the body of a man from a haor in the Pirer Char area of Beanibazar upazila of Sylhet, a day after he went missing.</p><p>The deceased was identified as Dulal Ahmed, 40, son of late Gias Uddin of the area. He was a fugitive accused in a case filed by his wife.</p><p>Police said Dulal jumped into the water on Saturday afternoon when the law enforcers went on a search operation to nab him. Since then, he has been missing.</p>.<p>On Sunday morning, locals found his body floating in the haor and informed police.</p><p>On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet Osmani Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Hillol Roy, officer-in-charge of Beanibazar police station.</p>