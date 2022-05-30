Bangladesh

Missing man found dead in Sylhet

UNB
Sylhet

Police recovered the body of a man from a haor in the Pirer Char area of Beanibazar upazila of Sylhet, a day after he went missing.

The deceased was identified as Dulal Ahmed, 40, son of late Gias Uddin of the area. He was a fugitive accused in a case filed by his wife.

Police said Dulal jumped into the water on Saturday afternoon when the law enforcers went on a search operation to nab him. Since then, he has been missing.

On Sunday morning, locals found his body floating in the haor and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet Osmani Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Hillol Roy, officer-in-charge of Beanibazar police station.

