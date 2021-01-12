Mizan’s relentless search for news comes to an end

Initially he would avoid crowded areas, but later he would go to big gatherings and events in search of a story. He may have worked for the editorial section, but that did not restrict him to just writing editorial and post-editorials.

Mizan had the fire of a reporter within him, always in search for news. And he was quick to adapt to the changes in journalism. He tried to stay ahead, learning how to tap out a report on his mobile with agility. He wanted to pick up the skills and immerse himself in mobile journalism. Mizan, that wasn’t to be!

I wasn’t acquainted with Mizan before I joined Prothom Alo. But I would know him through his writing and his presence on TV talk-shows. He wrote and spoke in detail about the nitty-gritty of law and spoke vehemently, with conviction.

He even taught law at a private university. I was amazed to learn he was self-taught in law and had no academic background in legal studies. Our discussions and debates on law were not just restricted to the newspaper office, but took place in friends’ houses and clubs. The discussions with jurists, lawyers, university teachers, politicians, businessmen, bureaucrats, would go on to the late hours of the night, but Mizan’s enthusiasm never waned. He had deep belief in the constitution of 1972, but would readily admit to its flaws. His pen was always in motion when it came to the rule of law and independence of the judiciary. It was not that he didn’t tilt towards a political belief or ideology, but he never let that affect his professional work. It wasn’t essential to have the same opinion as him.