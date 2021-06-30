Moderna vaccine gets emergency use authorisation in Bangladesh

According to the DGDA, Moderna is the eighth vaccine to be given the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA).
On 15 June, DGDA approved emergency use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine “Janssen” in Bangladesh.
Earlier, on 3 June, DGDA approved Chinese Covid-19 vaccine “CoronaVac”, manufactured by Sinovac Life Sciences Company Limited.
On 27 May, drug administration directorate gave approval to the emergency use of Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine in the country.
Bangladesh has so far approved eight Covid-19 vaccines to control the deadly disease.
These vaccines are Covid-19 vaccine Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, CoronaVac manufactured by Sinovac Life Sciences Company Limited, Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield produced by Serum Institute of India, Sputnik V manufactured by Generium Joint Stock Company of Russia, AstraZeneca manufactured by Sweden and Sinopharm produced by Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd of China.