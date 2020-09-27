Modi greets PM Hasina on her birthday

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has extended heartiest congratulations to prime minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of her 74th birthday, reports UNB.
"Outgoing Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das handed over Narendra Modi's letter along with a flower bouquet to the prime minister today," PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
He said the Indian envoy handed over the letter when she paid a farewell call on the premier at her official Ganabhaban residence Sunday morning.
"Please accept my warm wishes and hearty congratulations on your birthday," the Indian prime minister wrote.
Modi added: "Your (Sheikh Hasina) visionary leadership has helped Bangladesh achieve immense social and economic transformation, and equally your contributions to our bilateral relations has been extremely impressive."
The Indian premier wished Sheikh Hasina good health and happiness and many more years in the service of people of Bangladesh.
The 74th birthday of Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be celebrated Monday.