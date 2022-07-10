Modi greets Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Azha

He further said, “As our people prosper, this festival reminds us of the virtues of sacrifice and sharing, especially with less fortunate members of our societies, whose interests have been of priority to both of us and our governments.”
In the message, Narendra Modi also hoped to Bangladesh and India would work jointly to continue to deliver inclusive growth for citizens in an increasingly complex and challenging international environment.
“In this regard, Excellency, our shared commitment to intensify the excellent cooperation and partnership between India and Bangladesh is one of the most important means through which we can continue to deliver inclusive growth for ask our citizens, despite an increasingly complex and challenging international environment,” it added.
“I look forward to discussing these and other issues when we meet in New Delhi in a few weeks’ time.”