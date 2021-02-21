Modi suggests special visa scheme for physicians, nurses in the region

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has suggested creating a special visa scheme for physicians and nurses, so that they can travel quickly within the region during health emergencies, on the request of the receiving country, reports UNB.

He also asked whether civil aviation ministries can coordinate a regional Air Ambulance agreement for medical contingencies asking the countries to raise the ambition further.

Modi made the remarks while addressing a workshop on ''COVID-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward'' with 10 Neighbouring countries held in New Delhi recently.

He also suggested that they can create a regional platform for collating, compiling and studying data about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines among our populations, according to Indian high commission in Dhaka.

"Can we similarly create a regional network for promoting technology-assisted epidemiology, for preventing future pandemics?" Modi asked.