Modi thanks Momen for 'excellent arrangements’ during his visit

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has thanked Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen for the "excellent arrangements" made during his recent state visit to Bangladesh.

Modi also congratulated the Bangladesh government for flawless arrangement of the spectacular celebrations on 26 March to mark 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence as well as the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"I write to convey my thanks for the excellent arrangements made during my recent state visit to Bangladesh. It was a pleasure to exchange thoughts with you during the visit," Modi said in his recent letter to Momen.