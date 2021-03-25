Bangladesh

Modi to bring 1.2m more vaccine doses as gift for Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will bring 1.2 million (12 lakh) more Covid-19 vaccine doses as gift during his visit to Bangladesh on Friday, reports UNB.

Director of Non-Communicable Diseases (NDC) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and media cell representative Mohammad Robed Amin told UNB about the vaccine gift.

The Indian prime minister is scheduled to arrive here on Friday to attend the twin mega celebrations marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence.

Another 2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine gifted by India reached Dhaka on 21 January.

