Modi's visit in Dhaka: Jaishankar due on Thursday

Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is scheduled to arrive Dhaka on 4 March on a brief visit to discuss about the forthcoming visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, UNB reports.



Jaishankar would meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina and his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen, state minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam told newspersons at the foreign ministry on Tuesday evening.



Alam added that Bangladesh looks forward to Modi's visit this month to take forward the neighbourhood with some deliverables.



Modi's planned visit to Bangladesh on 26-27 March will be his first visit abroad in more than a year mainly because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Bangladesh is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations this year.