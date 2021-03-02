Bangladesh

Modi's visit in Dhaka: Jaishankar due on Thursday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
default-image

Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is scheduled to arrive Dhaka on 4 March on a brief visit to discuss about the forthcoming visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, UNB reports.

Jaishankar would meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina and his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen, state minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam told newspersons at the foreign ministry on Tuesday evening.

Alam added that Bangladesh looks forward to Modi's visit this month to take forward the neighbourhood with some deliverables.

Modi's planned visit to Bangladesh on 26-27 March will be his first visit abroad in more than a year mainly because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations this year.

Advertisement
Read more from Bangladesh

More News

NEC approves Tk 1976.43b revised ADP

NEC approves Tk 1976.43b revised ADP

1073 more Rohingyas to be relocated to Bhasan Char Wednesday

First batch of Rohingyas arrives at Bhasan Char, Noakhali

Voters' Day: Voters but no proper voting

Voters' Day: Voters but no proper voting

Petition filed to lodge case against Al Jazeera in USA

Petition filed to lodge case against Al Jazeera in USA