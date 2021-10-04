Bangladesh

Mohib Ullah murder: Another Rohingya suspect detained

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) has detained another Rohingya man from Ukhiya on Sunday over suspicion of his involvement in the killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah.

The number of arrestees stands at five.

The fifth arrestee was named as Md Ilias,35, a resident of Kutupalong camp-5.

Tipped off a drive was conducted at the camp around 12:00pm and Ilias was held while trying to run away, said SP Naimul Haque, commander of the 14th Armed Police Battalion.

With this, five suspects have been arrested since the murder on 29 September.

Earlier on Friday two Rohingya men Mohammad Selim,33, and Shawkat Ullah,23, were arrested and on Saturday another two Rohingya men Abdus Salam,32, and Jiaur Rahman,32, were taken into custody. All were arrested from Kutupalong Rohingya camps.

A Cox’s Bazar court on Sunday placed Mohammad Selim and Shawkat Ullah on a three-day remand for interrogation about the killing.

On Thursday night, police registered a murder case following a complaint from Mohib Ullah’s brother Habib Ullah, said officer-in-charge Sanjur Morshed.

Unknown assailants gunned down Mohib on Wednesday night.

Formerly a teacher in Myanmar, the slain activist was popularly known as ‘Teacher’ Mohib Ullah among the Rohingya refugees. He was the head of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) at Kutupalong camp.

