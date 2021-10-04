Mohib Ullah murder: Another Rohingya suspect detained

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) has detained another Rohingya man from Ukhiya on Sunday over suspicion of his involvement in the killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah.

The number of arrestees stands at five.

The fifth arrestee was named as Md Ilias,35, a resident of Kutupalong camp-5.

Tipped off a drive was conducted at the camp around 12:00pm and Ilias was held while trying to run away, said SP Naimul Haque, commander of the 14th Armed Police Battalion.